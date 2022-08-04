Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

