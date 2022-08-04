Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.16% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNQI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $137.72 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.93 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.49.

