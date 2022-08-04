Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,073 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLQL opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16.

