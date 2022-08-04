Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 131,917 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 131,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Exact Sciences worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

