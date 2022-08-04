Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 18,513 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,513 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.70% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

ARKF stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28.

