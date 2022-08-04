Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,993 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

