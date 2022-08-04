Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 25,492 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.94% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000.

NXTG opened at $67.47 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.553 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

