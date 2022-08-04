Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,013 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.18% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 84,669 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 83,041 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

FNOV opened at $36.41 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.