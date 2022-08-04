Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $46.67 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

NYSE:BIP opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

