Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $18,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.