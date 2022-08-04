Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.71.
Ag Growth International Price Performance
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$292.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.48 million.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
See Also
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.