Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.71.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$33.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.56. The company has a market cap of C$628.02 million and a PE ratio of 59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.30. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.85 and a twelve month high of C$44.24.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$292.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.48 million.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

