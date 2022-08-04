AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 120.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.07. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.39%.

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

