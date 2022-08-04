Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Air Lease worth $17,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Air Lease Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AL stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.81%.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

