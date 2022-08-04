Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet stock opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.