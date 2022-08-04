Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $118.08 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.