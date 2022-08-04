Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oshkosh Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.87.

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE OSK opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.73. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

