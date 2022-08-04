Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,844 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $17,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($86.60) to €77.00 ($79.38) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($76.29) to €73.00 ($75.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.