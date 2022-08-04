Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.6% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple to $177.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.21.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.13 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

