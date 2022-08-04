Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.21.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

