Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ares Capital worth $19,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,284 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 516,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

