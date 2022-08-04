Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Argus Capital were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARGUU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Argus Capital by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 541,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 228,475 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $3,034,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Argus Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,518,000.

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

