Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 9,565 Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 100.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $299,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $97,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $784.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.