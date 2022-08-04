Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,108 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a PE ratio of -0.94.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 332,249 shares of company stock worth $3,038,560 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

