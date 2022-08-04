Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,578,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,903,000 after buying an additional 217,348 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $116.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

