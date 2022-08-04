Arizona State Retirement System Has $689,000 Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KB Home by 1,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH opened at $31.11 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

