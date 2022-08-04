Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEX opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $286,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 334,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 334,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,690 shares of company stock worth $2,324,360 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

