Arizona State Retirement System Sells 379 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SASR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.