Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Atmos Energy worth $23,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Atmos Energy by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,832,000 after buying an additional 295,341 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.