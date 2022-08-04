Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) by 148.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $443,839,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,751,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,969,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of AUR opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

