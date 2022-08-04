B. Riley Weighs in on ChannelAdvisor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report released on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for ChannelAdvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.17 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ChannelAdvisor

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at $465,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

