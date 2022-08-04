Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 5,438 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $468,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

