Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $23,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $60.70 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

