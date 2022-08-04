Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average of $138.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.