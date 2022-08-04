BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $11.15 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

