Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $53.99. 2,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 619,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $3,435,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

