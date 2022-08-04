Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,112,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,177,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,921,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,530,000.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Bowlero Profile

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $257.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.