BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Philip Jansen Sells 216,800 Shares

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) insider Philip Jansen sold 216,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £346,880 ($425,045.95).
BT Group – CLASS A Stock Up 0.4 %
BT.A stock opened at GBX 161.50 ($1.98) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.33. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 134.85 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 201.40 ($2.47). The company has a market cap of £16.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile
