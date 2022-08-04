BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Philip Jansen Sells 216,800 Shares

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) insider Philip Jansen sold 216,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £346,880 ($425,045.95).

BT Group – CLASS A Stock Up 0.4 %

BT.A stock opened at GBX 161.50 ($1.98) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.33. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 134.85 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 201.40 ($2.47). The company has a market cap of £16.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

