Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $75.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.
BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.85.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $86.48.
Insider Activity
In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
