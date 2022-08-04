Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $75.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

