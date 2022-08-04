Burton M. Goldfield Sells 6,250 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $513,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $84.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $109.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in TriNet Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 38,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

