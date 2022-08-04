Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $571,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.