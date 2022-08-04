CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after buying an additional 460,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after buying an additional 280,673 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,002,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

