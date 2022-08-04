Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cascadia Acquisition were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAIU opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

