Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,829,000 after acquiring an additional 217,744 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $436.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $644.72.

Shares of CHTR opened at $452.18 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

