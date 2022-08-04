CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $18,980,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,063,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $69.34 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.