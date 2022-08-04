CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of CNO Financial Group worth $24,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $18.34 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, Director David B. Foss purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.