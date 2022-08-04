Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comerica by 883.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CMA opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.92 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.