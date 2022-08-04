Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,984 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $50.87.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.