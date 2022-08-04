Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 14,523 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 13.02% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVA. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIVA opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

