Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,632 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $274.52 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $227.97 and a twelve month high of $327.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.38 and its 200-day moving average is $267.60.

