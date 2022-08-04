Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,142 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.